Flooding means no school Thursday in Remington district

The Remington school district in Butler County has canceled school for Thursday due to concerns over flooding.
Bridge repairs have closed K-196 between Whitewater and Potwin.
“The recent rains have resulted in over-the-road flooding on both of our detour options,” a statement posted on the school district’s Facebook page said Wednesday night. “This is significant because of the number of students needing to be transported between Whitewater and Potwin. To ensure safety for our bus riders, drivers, student drivers, and staff, we are cancelling school for Thursday.”
Rainfall totals near 3 inches were reported at Potwin and northeast of Towanda on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. A flood warning has been issued through Thursday night for the Whitewater River at Towanda.
Flood warnings continue until Saturday for the Walnut River in Winfield and until Friday night in Arkansas City, according to the National Weather Service.
The Cottonwood River is the subject of flood warnings stretching from Florence to Cottonwood Falls to Plymouth, Cow Creek in Reno and Rice counties and the Arkansas River in Oxford and Arkansas City.
Showers are likely in the region early Thursday, forecasters say.
