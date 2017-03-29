Rain to continue in Wichita today

Coming off a stormy, rainy night Tuesday into Wednesday, Wichita-area residents can expect more of the same, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, more than 2 inches of rain had fallen during the previous 24 hours at Wichita Eisenhower National Airport. More rain was expected to fall in Wichita at different points throughout the day and into Thursday.
Here is a look at the top 20 rainfall amounts for the past 24 hours. Standing water likely on roadways. Use Caution with driving #kswx pic.twitter.com/MuFdXiO2J1— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) March 29, 2017
“There’s another batch of moderate to heavy rain on its way up,” said Eric Metzger, a meteorologist with the service. “We’ll probably see some breaks in the clouds and some sun (Wednesday) afternoon, but that’s a double-edged sword – if we get enough solar heating, we could see some marginally severe weather this afternoon.”
Clearwater received the most rain from the storms Tuesday and Wednesday as it recorded more than 3 inches as of 4 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Some cities in south-central Kansas were in a flood warning as of Wednesday morning, according to the service, including Newton, Kingman and Wellington. Metzger said rain would likely continue in the Wichita area until around noon on Thursday.
