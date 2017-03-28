Heavy rain could affect Wichita’s morning commute

Heavy rain could affect the morning commute in the Wichita metropolitan area Wednesday, forecasters say.
As much as 4 inches of rain could fall in some areas, according to AccuWeather and the National Weather Service, with widespread totals of 2 inches likely by Wednesday night.
“We go from drought conditions to, ‘It’s not out of the question we’ll be issuing flood warnings,’ in the next 24 hours,” said Robb Lawson, a meteorologist with the weather service.
The heaviest rain is expected to fall from shortly after midnight Tuesday through Wednesday morning. That includes the morning commute.
“Your rainfall rates are going to be pretty high,” at times reaching 2 inches an hour, Lawson said.
The storms that hit Sunday, dumping about 4 inches in Augusta, didn’t have as much moisture to work with as this next round of showers will.
“We have a lot of really deep moisture (in the atmosphere) you wouldn’t expect to see this time of year,” Lawson said.
These moisture levels are more commonly seen in the tropics – or at least mid-summer in the continental U.S., he said.
Isolated flash flooding is possible during downpours, weather officials warned, but much of the area remains dry enough to absorb lesser amounts.
“We really do need the rain,” Lawson said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
