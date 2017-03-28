Three storm chasers killed in Texas collision

Three storm chasers were killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle collision in west Texas, authorities say.
The collision happened at about 3:30 p.m., five miles west of Spur, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A black Suburban was traveling north when the driver ran a stop sign and collided with a Jeep traveling west. Two people were in one vehicle and one in the other. All three died in the collision, the agency said.
Tragedy strikes our community once again, confirming 3 storm chasers killed west of Spur TX. Now is the time to pray not share names.#txwx— Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 28, 2017
The Weather Channel reported that two of those killed were under contract with the cable channel: chase partners Kelley Williamson, 57, and Randy Yarnall, 55.
“Kelley and Randy were beloved members of the weather community,” a statement issued by the channel said Tuesday night. “We are saddened by this loss and our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of all involved.”
03-28-17 Tracking Storms in West Texashttps://t.co/evnw1sML62 | via @switchboardlive https://t.co/VRnLSMhK9L— Kelley Williamson (@RafterW59) March 28, 2017
The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the third person killed as Corbin Jaeger, 25. Jaeger’s Twitter account listed his hometown as Phoenix.
It's been way too long since I've been out on the chase. Won't be able to make it out until April, but I like April storms.— Corbin Jaeger (@CorbinJaeger) March 14, 2017
The collision occurred in an area not far from where a short-lived tornado touched down.
Shock and speculation quickly rippled across social media as the word spread. Chasers let friends know they were not hurt or were not out on the roads during what the Storm Prediction Center labeled as a moderate risk for severe weather.
A total of 13 tornadoes had been reported in west and northwest Texas by late Tuesday night.
