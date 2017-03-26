Non-severe storms could make way to Wichita

Storms are expected to roll into the greater Wichita area Sunday afternoon, but they aren’t expected to be severe.
That’s according to the two-day forecast for the area by the National Weather Service.
“The potential for severe weather does extend up into the Wichita metro area,” said Chance Hayes, a meteorologist at the service’s Wichita location. “The better chances are going to be in places like Sumner and Cowley counties along the Oklahoma border.
“There’s a warm front situated right across the state line, so most of the severe weather will be relegated to Oklahoma.”
The Wichita metro area could see some storm activity late Sunday afternoon into the evening, Hayes said, thought the front is expected to taper off into rain showers as the night goes on.
Light rain possible through 4pm. Showers and thunderstorms are still likely later this afternoon and evening. #kswx pic.twitter.com/cH0RlkfF1Z— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) March 26, 2017
Skies are expected to dry up by early Monday morning with temperatures likely to ascend to the mid-60s. Clouds are also expected to dissipate throughout the afternoon on Monday, Hayes said.
“Most of the stuff along the Oklahoma, I think, will be borderline severe,” Hayes said. “There could see some hail of up an inch-and-a-half in diameter.”
The low temperature for Wichita is expected to be around 48 Sunday night. Some showers and storms are expected during the middle of the week in south-central Kansas.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
Comments