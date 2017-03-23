Rain returning to Wichita area after long dry spell

Dust off that umbrella – if you know where to find it.
Dig out your raincoat from the back of the closet, where it’s been stashed for a couple of months now.
An unfamiliar word is about to be heard – and heard often – in the Wichita area: rain.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible off and on for the next several days, forecasters say, bringing the metropolitan area its first meaningful precipitation in more than a month.
“It’s dry out there,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Jakub said.
Wichita is more than 2 inches below normal for rainfall since the first of February, according to weather service data. Much of the state has been parched, setting the scene for record-setting wildfires in central and southwest Kansas earlier this month.
The state is still feeling the effects of those long-extinguished wildfires. The Dodge City branch of the weather service on Thursday reported blowing dust in the city due to strong winds whipping up topsoil laid bare by the fires.
Strong winds and the burn scars from Clark co. have produced blowing dust conditions in Dodge City and much of Clark co. #kswx pic.twitter.com/gGZb84qtoJ— NWS Dodge City (@NWSDodgeCity) March 23, 2017
Steady winds of up to 30 mph battered much of the state on Thursday, with gusts of nearly 45 mph logged in Wichita.
“It’s definitely a mess,” said John Lavin, head meteorologist for AccuWeather. “They could really use some moisture out there.”
While a strong front is pushing through the state as the workweek ends, there’s little moisture for the front to interact with. That means substantial rainfall isn’t likely with the opening round – even in Wichita on Friday.
Better chances for more rain in the metropolitan area arrive on Sunday night, when strong thunderstorms are possible. A tornado or two may even be possible near the Oklahoma state line.
“Some of the dynamics look pretty good” for substantive rain on Sunday, Lavin said.
The best rain chances for much of the state from this active weather pattern arrive the middle of next week, forecasters say.
“There’s a pretty decent-looking storm that might give us some rain – if it holds up,” said Mike Umscheid, a meteorologist with the Dodge City branch of the weather service.
Wichita forecasters are similarly optimistic.
The midweek storm “looks a lot more favorable for us to get meaningful rainfall,” Jakub said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
