Cold snap in Wichita area may harm budding trees, plants

Old Man Winter has a word for you:
Gotcha.
Gardeners and landscapers who got an early start, convinced that spring was here for good already, could be in for unwelcome surprises. Low temperatures were expected to dip several degrees below freezing early Sunday morning and could do it again this week, forecasters say.
Snow flurries are even possible later in the week.
Matt McKernan, a horticulturist for the Kansas State Extension Service in Wichita, has this advice for those fearing the worst for early blooming plants and trees: Chill.
“The exact outcome” of the freezes “is still hard to tell at this point,” he said. “It depends on the actual temperature and how long it stays at that low temperature, too.”
Temperatures have to drop to 28 or below for a while for damage to appear on most plants, McKernan said.
“As long as we’re getting cold slowly, some of our plants can regain some of their cold hardiness” and limit damage, he said. “It’s with sharp, drastic drops that we start to see the most damage to plants.”
Trees and plants that have already leafed out or begun flowering could suffer freezer burn.
“Some of those might be burned off,” McKernan said. “Often, that’s not going to impact the overall health of the plant.”
Ornamental Bradford pear trees have been blooming for the past several days in the area, and a hard freeze could keep those trees from bearing fruit this year, he said.
But most trees will produce secondary buds later in the spring, McKernan said.
“From a homeowner’s perspective, there’s probably very little people can do,” he said. “It’s one of those things where we have to let nature take its course.”
Considering what the calendar tells us, McKernan said, “we could be in for several more weeks of cold.”
One price of this cold snap is a shorter window to enjoy the tulips and daffodils, he said. But generally, most plants should be just fine.
“Our plants are probably a lot tougher than we give them credit for,” he said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
