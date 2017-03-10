Temperatures plunge nearly 30 degrees in Wichita on Friday

Temperatures took a dive over much of the northern and eastern half of the United States on Friday — and few places felt the plunge more sharply than Wichita.
WeatherNation logged a drop of 28 degrees from Thursday’s high to Friday’s high in Wichita. Only Washington, D.C., with 30 degrees and Cincinnati with 29 registered steeper drops.
“That’s very believable,” said Eric Schminke, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita. “Adding to that is the fact that the winds are 10 to 20 miles an hour out of the east-northeast, so it feels even colder.”
The weather service recorded a high of 76 on Thursday next to Eisenhower National Airport and just 49 on Friday, when it got cold enough that forecasters dusted off the term “wind chill” to describe conditions.
Central Kansas could see snow on Saturday, Schminke said, with flurries as close to Wichita as Newton and El Dorado.
The St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday figures to be cold and wet, with rain likely and temperatures only in the upper 30s, with winds out of the northeast in the teens.
