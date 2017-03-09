50 percent of Clark County fire contained

Kansas Division of Emergency Management updates the status of the fire. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle)
omorrison@wichitaeagle.com

Weather

Fire has kept him up 31 hours: now finally sleep

Steve Hazen thinks he will finally get some sleep Tuesday night after 31 hours of trying to keep his house and property protected. He did a back burn so there was nothing left to burn near his house. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle/March 7, 2017)

Weather

Trooper escapes wildfires in north-central Kansas

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman posted this dashcam video of wildfires near Wilson in north-central Kansas on Monday. He was directing cars and semis on Interstate 70 to turn around. One semi became high-centered in the median, so he urged the driver to get out. They both made it out safety. (Courtesy of Kansas Highway Patrol/Facebook/March 7, 2017)

Weather

Jets of flame erupt as fire crosses road

Fire pushed by 30 mph winds jumped a road just south of the Kiowa/Commanche county line Tuesday afternoon, March 7, 2017. Firefighters tried to keep up with the speed of the fire as it burned out of control. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Editor's Choice Videos