Trooper escapes wildfires in north-central Kansas

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman posted this dashcam video of wildfires near Wilson in north-central Kansas on Monday. He was directing cars and semis on Interstate 70 to turn around. One semi became high-centered in the median, so he urged the driver to get out. They both made it out safety. (Courtesy of Kansas Highway Patrol/Facebook/March 7, 2017)