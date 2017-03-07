Fire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

Highway Patrolman Michael Racy updates the status of the Clark County fires from the command post in Ashland, Kansas. (March 7, 2017)
omorrison@wichitaeagle.com

Weather

Jets of flame erupt as fire crosses road

Fire pushed by 30 mph winds jumped a road just south of the Kiowa/Commanche county line Tuesday afternoon, March 7, 2017. Firefighters tried to keep up with the speed of the fire as it burned out of control. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Weather

Western Kansas family: They lost everything

Mike Koehn waits for an insurance adjuster to look at his house and about everything he and his wife, Myrna, own. It all burned down in the fire Monday, a couple miles west of Protection, Kansas. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle)

Weather

Protection nursing home returns after evacuation

About 50 people returned back to Protection Valley Manor, a nursing home in Protection, Kansas. Karla Harvey, a nurse, talks about nearly losing her home and spending the night at Coldwater High School gymnasium. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle/March 7, 2017)

Editor's Choice Videos