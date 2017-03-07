Fire update: 'We're still going from fire to fire to fire'

Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson gives an update Tuesday afternoon, March 7, 2017, on the fire that has burned more than 6,000 acres in Reno and Rice counties. (Video by Bryan Horwath / The Wichita Eagle)
Fire pushed by 30 mph winds jumped a road just south of the Kiowa/Commanche county line Tuesday afternoon, March 7, 2017. Firefighters tried to keep up with the speed of the fire as it burned out of control. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)
Mike Koehn waits for an insurance adjuster to look at his house and about everything he and his wife, Myrna, own. It all burned down in the fire Monday, a couple miles west of Protection, Kansas. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle)
About 50 people returned back to Protection Valley Manor, a nursing home in Protection, Kansas. Karla Harvey, a nurse, talks about nearly losing her home and spending the night at Coldwater High School gymnasium. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle/March 7, 2017)