Massive storm spawns tornadoes, leaving damage in Midwest

Meteorologists said on Tuesday that a massive, late-winter storm system spawned tornadoes, baseball-sized hail and damaging winds in an area stretching from Oklahoma to Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says it received 32 reports of tornadoes late Monday and early Tuesday in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. Emergency management officials say about 10 to 15 injuries have been reported in Oak Grove, Missouri.