Massive storm spawns tornadoes, leaving damage in Midwest

Meteorologists said on Tuesday that a massive, late-winter storm system spawned tornadoes, baseball-sized hail and damaging winds in an area stretching from Oklahoma to Wisconsin. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says it received 32 reports of tornadoes late Monday and early Tuesday in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Illinois. Emergency management officials say about 10 to 15 injuries have been reported in Oak Grove, Missouri.
KCTV5 via AP

Western Kansas family: They lost everything

Mike Koehn waits for an insurance adjuster to look at his house and about everything he and his wife, Myrna, own. It all burned down in the fire Monday, a couple miles west of Protection, Kansas. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle)

Protection nursing home returns after evacuation

About 50 people returned back to Protection Valley Manor, a nursing home in Protection, Kansas. Karla Harvey, a nurse, talks about nearly losing her home and spending the night at Coldwater High School gymnasium. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle/March 7, 2017)

Raw video: Wildfire causes evacuation of Protection

Fire sweeps across the prairie north of Protection on Monday night, March 6, 2017, as wildfires burned thousands of acres from the Oklahoma state line north to I-70. Evacuation orders were given for several towns and areas in southern and western Kansas. (Video by Bo Rader/ The Wichita Eagle)

