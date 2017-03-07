Helicopters help battle Hutchinson blaze

Four Army helicopters were called in to help battle wildfires north of Hutchinson. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/March 7, 2017)
Raw video: Wildfire causes evacuation of Protection

Fire sweeps across the prairie north of Protection on Monday night, March 6, 2017, as wildfires burned thousands of acres from the Oklahoma state line north to I-70. Evacuation orders were given for several towns and areas in southern and western Kansas. (Video by Bo Rader/ The Wichita Eagle)

NASA facility damaged by tornado in New Orleans

A tornado damaged NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans on Tuesday. This video shows the storm in the morning, and at this time, only minor injuries had been reported and NASA employees and other tenants had being accounted for. The facility will be closed Wednesday as tornado recovery is underway. (Courtesy of NASA)

Watch a heavy-duty snow blower clear 10 feet of snow in 1 minute

In this time-lapse video from Pollock Pines, California, in the Lake Tahoe area, a snow blower clears the road to Big Hill lookout on Jan. 23, 2017. The video, showing snow nearly to the top of the vehicle, was captured from a fire lookout camera. (Courtesy of Nevada Seismological Laboratory's Fire Camera network/University of Nevada, Reno)

