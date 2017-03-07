Helicopters help battle Hutchinson blaze

People inspected damage in Oak Grove on Tuesday in the Oak Hills subdivision among the debris left by violent weather that struck Monday night. A line of powerful storms pounded the metro area, bringing rain, wind, hail and tornado touchdowns.
Firefighters from across the state battle wildfires Monday night and Tuesday morning near the towns of Protection and Ashland. Thousands of acres were burned by wind driven fires. (video by Bo Rader / kansas.com)
Fire sweeps across the prairie north of Protection on Monday night, March 6, 2017, as wildfires burned thousands of acres from the Oklahoma state line north to I-70. Evacuation orders were given for several towns and areas in southern and western Kansas. (Video by Bo Rader/ The Wichita Eagle)
Overland Park Fire Department firefighter DJ Hollandsworth was wearing a camera while trying to put out a grass fire Friday. Dry, windy and warm conditions contributed a series of grass fires in the area.
A tornado damaged NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans on Tuesday. This video shows the storm in the morning, and at this time, only minor injuries had been reported and NASA employees and other tenants had being accounted for. The facility will be closed Wednesday as tornado recovery is underway. (Courtesy of NASA)
In this time-lapse video from Pollock Pines, California, in the Lake Tahoe area, a snow blower clears the road to Big Hill lookout on Jan. 23, 2017. The video, showing snow nearly to the top of the vehicle, was captured from a fire lookout camera. (Courtesy of Nevada Seismological Laboratory's Fire Camera network/University of Nevada, Reno)