Volunteer firefighter describes fighting blaze

JD Heitman, a volunteer firefighter, describes what fighting the fire was like near Protection, Kansas. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle)
Raw video: Wildfire causes evacuation of Protection

Fire sweeps across the prairie north of Protection on Monday night, March 6, 2017, as wildfires burned thousands of acres from the Oklahoma state line north to I-70. Evacuation orders were given for several towns and areas in southern and western Kansas. (Video by Bo Rader/ The Wichita Eagle)

Watch a heavy-duty snow blower clear 10 feet of snow in 1 minute

In this time-lapse video from Pollock Pines, California, in the Lake Tahoe area, a snow blower clears the road to Big Hill lookout on Jan. 23, 2017. The video, showing snow nearly to the top of the vehicle, was captured from a fire lookout camera. (Courtesy of Nevada Seismological Laboratory's Fire Camera network/University of Nevada, Reno)

Semi nearly hits trooper on Kansas interstate

Dashcam video shows a semi losing control on a rain-slick Kansas interstate Sunday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. It crossed the median of I-70 in Russell County, into oncoming lanes and nearly hit a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper in his patrol car. (Video courtesy of Kansas Highway Patrol / Jan.15, 2017)

Kansas City hit with freezing rain, slick roads

Freezing rain slowly moved into the Kansas City area early Sunday and is expected to intensify into the afternoon hours. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo., has slightly lowered its estimates on total ice accumulations, but roads will continue to be hazardous until Sunday afternoon.

