Volunteer firefighter describes fighting blaze

Fire sweeps across the prairie north of Protection on Monday night, March 6, 2017, as wildfires burned thousands of acres from the Oklahoma state line north to I-70. Evacuation orders were given for several towns and areas in southern and western Kansas. (Video by Bo Rader/ The Wichita Eagle)
Overland Park Fire Department firefighter DJ Hollandsworth was wearing a camera while trying to put out a grass fire Friday. Dry, windy and warm conditions contributed a series of grass fires in the area.
In this time-lapse video from Pollock Pines, California, in the Lake Tahoe area, a snow blower clears the road to Big Hill lookout on Jan. 23, 2017. The video, showing snow nearly to the top of the vehicle, was captured from a fire lookout camera. (Courtesy of Nevada Seismological Laboratory's Fire Camera network/University of Nevada, Reno)
Several thousand people are without power in western Kansas after an ice storm coated the region during the weekend. Many local schools are closed and emergency crews are encouraging residents without power to get shelter. (Jan. 17, 2017)
Dashcam video shows a semi losing control on a rain-slick Kansas interstate Sunday morning, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. It crossed the median of I-70 in Russell County, into oncoming lanes and nearly hit a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper in his patrol car. (Video courtesy of Kansas Highway Patrol / Jan.15, 2017)
Freezing rain slowly moved into the Kansas City area early Sunday and is expected to intensify into the afternoon hours. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill, Mo., has slightly lowered its estimates on total ice accumulations, but roads will continue to be hazardous until Sunday afternoon.