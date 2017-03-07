Weather

March 7, 2017 7:23 AM

Photos, videos of Kansas fires, storms

By Julie Mah

jmah@wichitaeagle.com

Photos and videos were shared on social media on Monday as wildfires swept through southwest and western Kansas and severe storms blew through the eastern half.

Related content

Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Raw video: Storm damages hangars and aircraft

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos