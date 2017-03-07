‘It sounded like a bomb’: Tornado severely damages Oak Grove neighborhoods

Hundreds of Oak Grove residents picked through what was left of their homes on Tuesday after a tornado tore through this eastern Jackson County community the night before.
Among them: Mary Harmon. She and her husband, Mike, both 48, along with their 22-year-old son Levi and his fiancee, Kate Fielden, 23, were watching the weather report on television when, Mary Harmon said, the tone of the forecasters seemed to get more “hysterical” regarding Oak Grove.
They had just moved to the safest place in their house, a basement storage room surrounded by concrete, when everything went black. Mary Harmon felt her ears pop. She heard the storm’s roar. She and Fielden were thrown to the floor.
“It sounded like a bomb went off,” Fielden said.
Mike Harmon had barely entered the room. Only second later, everyone was screaming. Instead of a house above their heads, there was black night air.
The tornado ripped a seven-mile path through Oak Grove, damaging 483 houses and 12 commercial buildings, officials said at a morning news conference. According to 2015 census data, Oak Grove has about 7,800 residents and 2,900 housing units.
About 15 injuries were reported, but none was considered life-threatening.
“There were no fatalities,” said Carl Scarborough, chief of the Sni Valley Protection District. “It looks like the injuries were minimal. Based on some of the damage I’ve seen, it’s rather amazing.
“Again, just thanks be to God there were no fatalities.”
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Sharp said one instance of looting had been reported.
“We’re going to have zero tolerance for looting,” Sharp said. “We’re not going to let them be victimized twice.”
Cleanup efforts were underway Tuesday, as utility crews worked on downed power lines. Power was being re-established along Broadway. Access for residents was being controlled until the neighborhoods had electricity.
While some felt as if their homes had lurched and moved, the Harmons’, perched on a hillside near the top of 28th Street, actually did. The force of the tornadic winds burst through the first-floor garage, collapsed its supporting walls and causing the entire second floor to heave and slide forward down an embankment to rest on its nose.
Mike and Mary Harmon and Fielden were three among a handful of residents who were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Fielden suffered a concussion, but was released. The others feel sore and, from the event alone, disoriented.
“We’re all safe. That’s what matters,” Mary Harmon said.
Another resident, Ann Benjamin, 52, was hiding in her closet when the tornado hit. She could feel the storm’s suction trying to yank open the door. The house heaved, or so it felt.
“It felt like the house slammed” after rising off its foundation, she said. Or maybe it was the roof of the house she had been renting at 2607 Grove St. for five years. When she emerged, she would find it torn away.
She felt lucky. Her house still stood. Even in in the dark, she could see that the home of one of her neighbors was completely gone.
On Tuesday, she stood by her mother, Evelyn Morrill, 69, and her stepfather, Tim Morrill, 66. Holding a change of clothes, Benjamin cried. In the light of day, she looked at the neighborhood again.
“It’s way worse,” she said, than she had imagined.
Hunter Myers, 20, was poking around Tuesday morning in the wreckage that had been his home: Roof torn away, kitchen upended, insulation sprayed through the home like snowdrifts. His car was smashed.
“I was in the basement when it hit,” said Myers, who lives in the house with his mom and stepfather.
“I didn’t think it was going to be anything when I heard the siren,” he said. Then his ears popped. He heard the tornado’s characteristic locomotive roar.
“It was crazy,” he said.
His stepfather had halfway scoffed at the storm before it took his home away.
“I didn’t think at all it would hit,” said Scott Perryman, 44. “I said, ‘It’ll probably go around us.’ ”
One minute later, he said, the storm burst in.
Mike Hicks was in his home not far from 26th Street and Broadway when the tornado struck.
“We didn’t have time to be afraid,” said Hicks, 52.
“The television station we were watching was saying there was no rotation. That’s when the window blew out,” he said Tuesday morning.
Hicks said he took cover in the basement with his wife and 14-year-old son.
“It felt like it lasted 10 seconds,” he said.
Afterward, in the dark, he and his son made their way through nearby homes, calming panicked neighbors whose cars were smashed, walls collapsed, roofs blown into splinters.
In one block, residents walked among debris, yellow garbage bags slung over their shoulders, packed with belongings.
“Down that way, there’s a sailboat that got tossed in someone’s yard,” said R.D. Hill, 50, parked in his truck, as security for the Dollar General store on Broadway.
The store, he said, had a hole in the roof “the size of a tractor-trailer” and more than an inch of water on the floor.
Brenda Johnson and her husband, Bruce, 60, lived in their home at 2511 S. Clinton St. for 24 years. Their son Rhett, now 33, grew up there, and so did their 30-year-old daughter, Shannon Brown.
Their west-facing home, standing in the path of the wind, no longer exists. It was literally pushed to the east, fully off its joists, so that on Tuesday it lay as a scattered pile of boards, clothes, furniture and appliances. The piano that Brenda Johnson bought with her first paycheck after college stood ruined and on its feet, its harp and strings open to the air.
“Oh, my Bible! How about that!” Brenda Johnson, 59, said, as a volunteer helping to salvage their belongings placed the book in her hands.
She cried to see what was left of her home.
The couple, sweethearts since they were in high school together in Vandalia, Mo., hid from the storm in a bathroom in the basement, underneath the concrete front porch and surrounded by concrete walls.
Bruce Johnson, recently retired from the Missouri Highway Patrol, turned on a flashlight after the electricity went out and the storm passed. He poked his head out of the bathroom, he recalled. The air was filled with dust and insulation, which soon would be soaked in rain.
He pointed his flash out out the door and up.
“Babe, I think the house is gone,” he said.
But by Tuesday, before noon, their children and a small battalion of volunteers were already picking through their belongs, laying them on the driveway, hurling cracked chunks of wall board and two-by-fours into a trash bin.
A skid-steer loader, run by volunteer Josh Dobney, 33, cleared the streets. American Red Cross volunteers walked from property to property offering assistance.
By noon, families were hours into clean-up mode.
Brenda Johnson looked about. Friends hugged her. She was grateful for them, she said. She was still missing her wedding rings, and hoped to find them. But many other items were saved, most important being their family photos.
Even as they were cleaning up, she was already contemplating the future, doubting at this point whether she and her husband would rebuild in the same spot and move back in.
Although the couple hadn’t slept much in the last day, they’d spoken a great deal.
“My husband and I just kept saying we have each other,” Brenda Johnson said. “That’s the most important thing. We’ve been high school sweethearts since we were 15. This is just another chapter.”
The question of moving back or moving somewhere else, although still nearby, wasn’t one Brenda Johnson was quite ready to answer.
Maybe that, she said, is another chapter as well.
A friend posted this from Oak Grove Missouri tonight. They're ok but the neighborhood is a mess. @chriswymt @AndrewWYMT @thekyniche pic.twitter.com/IoqJoP8A5G— Scott Feltner (@lexr1racer) March 7, 2017
Amazing pic that my son took tonight, see the funnel, Blue Springs Mo the tornado touched ground in Grain Valley, Oak Grove and Odessa pic.twitter.com/gxl5GjhqEX— Marta Pinkas (@MartaPinkas) March 7, 2017
The town had opened its Civic Center, 2100 Broadway, Monday evening for residents displaced by the twister. But no one stayed overnight, said Sherri Odell, a spokeswoman for The American Red Cross of Western Missouri, who was in Oak Grove on Tuesday morning.
“Nobody came. Basically that’s a good sign,” Odell said, because it means that those affected stayed with friends or relatives and had other support.
She said the Red Cross had also set up a shelter for those affected by the storm in the Smithville area, north of Kansas City, at the Gower Christian Church, 203 S. Third St., Gower. Mo.
As many as 50 homes and commercial buildings were damaged in Oak Grove near 25th and Main streets, said Casey Hyatt, a worker for Tanner’s tree service.
“It’s just a mess up there,” he said.
The tornado was part of storms and tornadoes that swept through the Kansas City area Monday night causing extensive damage. The line of storms pounded the region with large hail, some the size of tennis balls and baseballs, and strong winds.
Among the hardest hit were Oak Grove, Smithville and Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe. Click here for more coverage on storm damage throughout the Kansas City area.
The National Weather Service will have teams surveying storm and tornado damage in those areas, as well as in Carrollton, Mo.
At one point Monday night, 130,000 customers were without power, according to Kansas City Power & Light. By noon Tuesday, that number had been reduced to some 5,300 customers.
Seven hundred employees are deployed to restore power, KCP&L spokeswoman Rebecca Galati said, including some with Westar Energy as part of a mutual assistance agreement between the utility companies.
Galati added that more than 150 distribution and transmission poles were destroyed.
As a result of the significant damage and number of outages, this will be a multi-day restoration effort. pic.twitter.com/U8f1PHggNn— KCP&L (@KCPLConnect) March 7, 2017
Schools are canceled in Oak Grove Tuesday. Lee’s Summit has also canceled school on Tuesday because of power outages.
An emergency worker said early Tuesday that most residents that were forced to leave their homes opted to stay with friends and relatives nearby.
Oak Grove straddles the lines between eastern Jackson County and Lafayette County, some 30 minutes east of Kansas City.
Lee’s Summit
High winds and hail passing through Lee’s Summit destroyed one building and damaged others, according to the Lee’s Summit Fire Department.
Lee’s Summit schools canceled classes because of power outages.
The storm affected the central portion of the city. The Boise Cascade Building Materials office building was completely destroyed and a nearby lumber yard sustained minor damage. About 19 other homes and businesses within about five blocks were damaged, and fallen trees, some completely uprooted, damaged power lines in the area.
There were no reports of injuries.
Despite the damage, a few lucky misses characterized last night’s storm, according to residents and employees in the area.
Pat Miller, a spokesman at Boise Cascade, said that though the office building was destroyed, its roof completely ripped off and beams lying in the parking lot, “neighborhoods got minimal damage.”
The worst of the storm seemed to touch down directly on the office building but didn’t destroy any of the residential buildings a few hundred yards away.
According to the National Weather Service, no radar indicated rotation indicative of a tornado, and trained storm spotters did not report rotation as the storm passed over Lee’s Summit, the fire department reported.
On Olive Street, residents said homes on the west side of the street were without power.
In Michael Hook’s driveway, a thick tree branch lay near his vehicle. He had presciently moved the vehicle last night before the storm hit.
“It would’ve gotten hit by this tree,” Hook said. “The tree just exploded.”
Justin Baker was thankful for another near miss. In his neighbor’s yard, an approximately 30-foot-tall tree was completely uprooted. It was planted in the front yard of a home but fell away from a parked car and just missed doing serious damage to the home.
Eric Adler: 816-234-4431, @eadler
Robert A. Cronkleton: 816-234-4261, @cronkb
Max Londberg: 816-234-4378, @maxlondberg
