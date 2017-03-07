Obituaries
Sports
Business
Classifieds
Sign In
Subscribe
Sign In
Subscribe
Home
E-Eagle
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
Eagle+ Sign In
Eagle Store
Newsletters
Newspaper in Education
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
About Us
News
News
Crime & Courts
Local
Databases
Education
Lottery
Nation & World
Politics
Special Projects
Weather
Weird News
Blogs & Columnists
Finger on the Weather
Prairie Politics
Sports
Sports
Wichita State
Chiefs
High Schools
K-State
Kansas
Outdoors
Royals
State Colleges
Wingnuts
NBC baseball
Blogs & Columnists
Bob Lutz
Jayhawk Dispatch
K-Stated
Lutz Blog
Michael Pearce
Shockwaves
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
Business
Agribusiness
Aviation
Banking
Health Care
Small Business
Forward Wichita
Blogs & Columnists
Air Capital Insider
Business Casual
Business Perspectives
Carrie Rengers
Living
Living
Celebrations
Family
Fashion
Food & Drink
Health & Fitness
Home & Garden
Pets
Religion
Travel
Blogs & Columnists
Suzanne Tobias
Entertainment
Entertainment
The Arts
Books
Celebrities
Comics
Games & Puzzles
Horoscopes
Restaurants
Events
Movies
Music
TV
Blogs & Columnists
Dining with Denise
Movie Maniac
Keeper of the Plans
Opinion
Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters
Opinion Columns
Submit a Letter
Blogs & Columnists
Richard Crowson
Now Consider This
Opinion Line
Obituaries
Classifieds
Classifieds
Auctions/Estate Sales
Garage Sales
Jobs
Legal Notices
Public Notices
Merchandise
Pets
Service Directory
Place An Ad
Place An Ad
Merchandise
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Apartments
Other Categories
Classified Support Center
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Shopping
Weather
March 7, 2017 5:03 AM
PHOTOS: Wildfires near Ashland and Protection
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
PHOTOS: Wildfires near Ashland and Protection
PHOTOS: Flooding in south-central Kansas
PHOTOS: Tornado hits Eureka, Kansas
PHOTOS: Severe weather near Chapman (May 25, 2016)
PHOTOS: Tornadoes and hail in western Kansas (May 24, 2016)
PHOTOS: Storms hit Kansas on Tuesday
PHOTOS: March snow in Wichita
PHOTOS: Tornado touches down in Reno County
Trending Stories
Wichita teen never woke up after skiing accident in Colorado
‘It’s nonstoppable’: Wildfires lead to evacuations, I-70 closing
Fires, tornadoes and hail: It was a scary day across Kansas
When Freddy’s Frozen Custard royalty marries, the fry sauce flows
Kansas’ largest rock formation to open to the public this summer
1999 Haysville Tornado
2012 Oaklawn tornado, aerial photos
2012 - Tornado cleanup making progress
2012 - Tornado displaced several Wichita families
2012 - Hundreds of Oaklawn tornado victims turn out for town hall meeting
2012 - Tornado cleanup (Day 4)
Cleanup begins in Wichita (Day 2, Part 1)
PHOTOS: Joplin, Missouri, tornado (2011)
2011 - Tornado rips through Reading, Kansas
2001 Hoisington tornado
PHOTOS: 1965 Wichita tornado
Fog settles over Wichita (Feb. 16)
Wichita's February snowstorm (Feb. 4)
High water in Newton
Storms (May 11)
Severe weather sweeps through Wichita