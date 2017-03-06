Wichita’s warm winter had enough bite to leave a mark

Oak mites marching through downtown.
Mosquitoes carrying off small children.
Wichita residents may be wondering if such scenarios are possible, after remarkably warm temperatures late this winter. After all, Wichita had more than twice as many highs in the 70s in February as it did highs in the 30s.
No winter has had more 70-degree days in Wichita history. The nine 70s matched 1975-76 and 2015-16 for most on record, according to data from the National Weather Service. Wichita normally sees about two 70s each winter.
There were 23 days with highs of 60 or higher, nearly doubling the average of 12 or 13. That ties 2005-06 for fourth most.
9 Days this winter with highs in the 70s — tied for most ever
Just 2 inches of snow fell this winter in Wichita — so far, at least. It all fell on one day: Dec. 17. And that total equals 1907-08 as the 10th lowest snowfall total on record in Wichita.
But as gardeners and landscapers have been discovering recently, this winter still had some bite. Temperatures that fell well below zero in mid-December damaged some trees and bushes — especially the minus 10 of Dec. 18.
“That day has really been troublesome for a lot of people,” said Matthew McKernan, a Sedgwick County extension agent specializing in horticulture.
Minus 10 is considered “the bottom of the cold hardiness zone” for southern Kansas, he said. That means plants and trees able to withstand the typical winter could sustain some damage.
-10 Coldest temperature of the winter
And it’s showing up in boxwoods, eunoymous shrubs and blue atlas cedars, among others.
“That cold snap in December freeze-dried all the leaves” on the shrub, McKernan said.
They’ve started falling off, leaving the plant bare — for now, at least.
“You’re seeing a lot of leaf burn,” he said.
In most cases, McKernan said, the vegetation should recover with new growth.
Marty Smith is among those whose boxwood shrubs started showing discoloration a few weeks ago. Not confident in her green thumb, she feared she had done something wrong — until she saw report after report on social media about damage caused by the harsh cold.
“At least it’s not some kind of disease,” Smith said of the yellow patch in her landscaping in Riverside.
That cold snap in mid-December had plenty of people going, “Oh, boy. Here we go. It’s going to be a long winter,” said Andy Kleinsasser, a meteorologist with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service.
“But, except for a few minor chilly snaps here and there, for the most part, it was really above normal.”
February’s average temperature, 45.8, was a whopping 8.5 degrees above normal. Fears blossomed with the warm February that insects would be unusually numerous this spring and summer.
77 Warmest temperature of the winter
But Kleinsasser said the damaging December cold snap may have been enough to kill the insects that burrow into the soil over the winter.
“We froze that ground at least 7 or 8 inches deep,” he said. “Hopefully, that was enough to kill those critters.”
It was enough to set a record low for that date. But McKernan said it’s simply too soon to know if the mid-December cold snap was enough to zap the insects.
And Kleinsasser said one or two degrees is all it would have taken to transform Wichita’s collective memory of this winter. That’s the difference between a thick layer of ice — such as what shrouded parts of central and western Kansas — and the cold rain that soaked Wichita in mid-January.
“Our temperatures were 32 to 33” during that storm, he said. “If they’d been 30 to 31, it would have been a completely different story.”
As it is, snow can’t be ruled out for the season just yet. Some of Wichita’s biggest snows have hit during March, Kleinsasser said.
McKernan issued a caution to eager gardeners as well. Cold snaps and snow are still entirely possible, he said, which could be damaging if gardeners do too much too soon.
“Don’t get too excited about spring just yet,” he said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments