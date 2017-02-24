January ice storm earns federal disaster declaration for 18 Kansas counties

President Donald Trump has declared a federal disaster for 18 Kansas counties affected by a severe ice storm that struck the state in mid-January.
The disaster declaration request was made by Gov. Sam Brownback through the Federal Emergency Management Agency last week.
Counties named in the declaration are Barton, Clark, Comanche, Edwards, Ellsworth, Ford, Hodgeman, Jewell, Kiowa, Meade, Ness, Pawnee, Pratt, Rush, Seward, Sheridan, Stafford and Trego.
The declaration allows county governments to apply for federal money to pay for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities, officials said. It also activates the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide for projects designed to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.
