70 degrees in February? Record high is forecast

The Wichita area could reach a record-high temperature Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Eric Metzger, a meteorologist at the service’s Wichita location, said the high for Tuesday is 70, which would equal the all-time high temperature for Feb. 7.
At about 10 a.m., it was sunny and 50 in Wichita. Having the mercury reach the 70s, however, isn’t all that unusual.
While the Wichita area has yet to see the 70-degree mark this month, there were seven days in February 2016 that had temperatures of at least 70, Metzger said.
“We’re getting to the time of year when you really have to get up there to reach a record,” Metzger said.
A brief cold front will follow Tuesday’s warm-up – it is expected to get down to freezing Tuesday night and rise to only about 45 degrees on Wednesday – though the weekend outlook is more pleasant.
Cooler temperatures are expected for Wednesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. #kswx pic.twitter.com/uju8HmQPPh— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) February 7, 2017
The high for Friday is expected to again be around 70, Metzger said.
