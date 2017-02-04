Grass fires galore on a windy Saturday

Gusty southerly winds helped push temperatures into the upper 50s in Wichita on Saturday — but they also pushed the number of grass fires into the double digits, authorities said.
At least 11 grass fires were reported in and around Wichita before 5 p.m. Saturday, including a blaze that torched about 20 acres of a wheat field at MacArthur and 135th Street West, a Sedgwick County Emergency Communications dispatch supervisor said.
Firefighters needed about an hour to douse the wheat field fire, which was first reported shortly after 3 p.m., the supervisor said.
The fires were whipped along by winds that topped 40 miles an hour in Newton, the Flint Hills and northeast Wichita.
“The winds were a bit stronger than we were expecting,” said Andy Kleinsasser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita. The strength of the gusts “caught us by surprise more than anything.”
Homes and businesses were spared by elevated humidity, Kleinsasser said, meaning the fires didn’t spread as quickly as they might have in drier conditions.
“It’s dry, but not critically dry,” he said. “You can definitely get fires on days like today, and those fires can get away from you if you’re not careful.”
Winds won’t be a factor on Sunday, forecasters say. While temperatures will again flirt with 60, breezes will be light and variable.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
