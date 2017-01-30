70s in January? Wichita hits record high temp

A January thaw is one thing, but the temperature in Wichita on Monday reached a level the likes of which has not been recorded in more than a century.
According to the National Weather Service, the 72 degrees at around 2 p.m. on Monday topped the previous high for Jan. 30 of 70, which was set in 1890.
Wichita continues to warm with current temperature at 72 degrees which breaks the old record high of 70 set back in 1890. #kswx— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) January 30, 2017
Current temperatures of 70 degrees ties old record high for Wichita which was set back in 1890. #kswx pic.twitter.com/00jpCSuBq0— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) January 30, 2017
Tuesday’s high in Wichita is expected to be 58, according to the weather service.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
