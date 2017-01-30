Weather

January 30, 2017 3:44 PM

70s in January? Wichita hits record high temp

By Bryan Horwath

A January thaw is one thing, but the temperature in Wichita on Monday reached a level the likes of which has not been recorded in more than a century.

According to the National Weather Service, the 72 degrees at around 2 p.m. on Monday topped the previous high for Jan. 30 of 70, which was set in 1890.

Tuesday’s high in Wichita is expected to be 58, according to the weather service.

