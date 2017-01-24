Unseasonably warm temps expected to end Tuesday night

An unseasonably warm Tuesday in south-central Kansas is expected to give way to much colder temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
After a predicted high of 67 for Tuesday in Wichita, a low of 30 is expected overnight, said Brad Ketcham, a meteorologist for the service. Temperatures could dip into the low 20s overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Ketcham said.
“Our normal high for this time of year is about 40, so we’re going to be significantly above that (on Tuesday),” Ketcham said. “We’re going to be looking at more seasonal-type temperatures the rest of the week, however.”
Ketcham said the high for Wednesday will be close to the seasonal average for late January. Wednesday will also be blustery in the area, Ketcham said, but no precipitation is forecast for at least the next few days.
The weather service also warned of fire danger over the southern half of Kansas on Tuesday due to strong winds out of the southwest.
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
