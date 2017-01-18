Wichita weather: A bit of fog, a few sprinkles in the morning

Wichita could see a few sprinkles on Thursday, though temperatures will warm up to the 50s by afternoon.
Forecasters say patchy fog is possible until midmorning, then winds will stir out of the south-southeast and remain light.
Friday should be warmer still, forecasters say, with highs climbing near 60 on a partly sunny day. Winds will be light and variable.
It’ll be a pleasant start to the weekend, with a few clouds and highs in the mid-50s. But then a chance of rain and snow moves through early Sunday morning before temperatures recover to the upper 40s to low 50s during the day Sunday.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments