Weather

January 14, 2017 7:01 PM

Harvey County opens warming shelters for ice storm victims

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Harvey County will open numerous “warming shelters” for those affected by the ice storm hammering much of Kansas this weekend.

The shelters are available for those who have lost electricity as a result of the storm, officials said. Residents must be prepared to be self-sufficient, as the shelters will provide warmth but no amenities.

Residents must bring their own blankets, food, medication, bedding and identification. The shelters open at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Harvey County ‘warming shelters’

New Hope Homeless Shelter, 900 W. Broadway, Newton

New Jerusalem Mission, 209 E. Broadway, Newton

Salem United Methodist Church, 115 N. Old Main, Newton

Burrton United Methodist Church, 203 N. Burrton Ave., Burrton

Halstead High School, 520 W. Sixth, Halstead

Hesston City Hall, 115 E. Smith, Hesston

Sedgwick Senior Center, 105 W. Fifth, Sedgwick

Walton Fire Station, 100 First Ave., Walton

Source: Harvey County

Related content

Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Icy pileup clogs Kellogg

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos