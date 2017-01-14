Harvey County opens warming shelters for ice storm victims

Harvey County will open numerous “warming shelters” for those affected by the ice storm hammering much of Kansas this weekend.
The shelters are available for those who have lost electricity as a result of the storm, officials said. Residents must be prepared to be self-sufficient, as the shelters will provide warmth but no amenities.
Residents must bring their own blankets, food, medication, bedding and identification. The shelters open at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Harvey County ‘warming shelters’
New Hope Homeless Shelter, 900 W. Broadway, Newton
New Jerusalem Mission, 209 E. Broadway, Newton
Salem United Methodist Church, 115 N. Old Main, Newton
Burrton United Methodist Church, 203 N. Burrton Ave., Burrton
Halstead High School, 520 W. Sixth, Halstead
Hesston City Hall, 115 E. Smith, Hesston
Sedgwick Senior Center, 105 W. Fifth, Sedgwick
Walton Fire Station, 100 First Ave., Walton
Source: Harvey County
Comments