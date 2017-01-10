An ice storm has its eyes on Kansas

Much of Kansas is expected to be glazed with ice this weekend, weather officials said Tuesday.
The timing and intensity of the event remain unclear this far out, meteorologists said, but it’s expected to arrive Friday and last through the weekend.
“There is still quite a bit of discrepancy” in various forecast models, leading to the uncertainty, said Phil Warren, senior meteorologist for AccuWeather Enterprise Solutions in Wichita.
“It’s going to be several rounds of mixed freezing precipitation through the weekend,” Warren said. “There are certainly going to be travel hazards throughout the entire state.”
Most of Kansas, he said, will be “under the gun from some form of icing.”
Ice storms are among the most challenging forecasts meteorologists face because just a temperature shift of a degree or two can have a substantial impact on what happens.
The key uncertainties with this event, National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Darmofal said, include how much moisture makes it north into the cold air dome that will be camped over Kansas. There may also be a shallow layer of warm air that moves into southern Kansas, liquifying moisture before it freezes close to the surface.
“There’s definitely the potential for significant freezing rain,” he said.
Travel problems and widespread power outages are possible, forecasters say.
“We expect a period of freezing rain,” Darmofal said. “It’s just a question of how long a period of freezing rain.”
There may be some flurries mixed in on Friday in the Wichita area, but measurable snow is not expected in southern Kansas. Northwest Kansas could see snow Sunday, forecasters say.
The first round of wintry precipitation is expected to reach Wichita on Friday afternoon, creating slick spots for the evening commute. The wintry mix is expected to last into Monday before temperatures finally warm into the 40s.
