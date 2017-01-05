Traffic snarls, schools shut down as KC is hit by winter storm

A quick moving winter storm that moved through the Kansas City area overnight dropped 2 to 3 inches of snow and caused many school districts on the metro’s Missouri side to cancel classes. Most of the accumulating snow has shifted to the south and east of Kansas City, although a final band was expected to move into the area during Thursday morning’s rush hour. The final band was expected to leave behind less than a half inch of snow.
John Sleezer, Joe Ledford, Dave Helling and Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

Weather

First snowfall hits Kansas City and metro area

Kansas City and the metro area got the first taste of winter as light snow began to fall mid-morning Wednesday. Snow flurries were causing wet roadways and trucks from Kansas Department of Transportation were out treating the roads on the Kansas side of the state line. Less than a half inch of snow was expected from the storm moving through the area

