Traffic snarls, schools shut down as KC is hit by winter storm

A quick moving winter storm that moved through the Kansas City area overnight dropped 2 to 3 inches of snow and caused many school districts on the metro’s Missouri side to cancel classes. Most of the accumulating snow has shifted to the south and east of Kansas City, although a final band was expected to move into the area during Thursday morning’s rush hour. The final band was expected to leave behind less than a half inch of snow.