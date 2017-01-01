Last year was historically wet and warm, weather service says

Wichita completed one of the wettest and warmest years in the city’s history on Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service, the 50.6 inches of rain the city received in 2016 represented the second-most precipitation seen in Wichita since records began in 1888.
In 2008, according to the service, Wichita tallied 53.82 inches of precipitation. The only other year on record that Wichita received at least 50 inches was 1951, when it totaled 50.48 inches of rain.
The average temperature for 2016 was 60.6 F, which represents the second-highest average yearly mark on record. Only in 2012 (61.4) and 1954 (60.1) did the average temperature reach at least 60, according to the service.
Five of the top 10 highest average temperatures in Wichita, however, occurred in the 1930s. All five averages ranged between 59.3 to 59.9 degrees.
