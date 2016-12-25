A very gusty Christmas: National Weather service issues wind advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a Christmas Day wind advisory for Wichita and surrounding areas.
The advisory is in effect until 5 p.m and affects Sedgwick County as well as Barton, Rice, McPerhson, Marion, Chase, Reno, Harvey, Butler, Kingman, Harper, Sumner and Cowley counties.
Strong and gusty south to southwest winds are expected to increase by mid to late morning, with some of the strongest gusts expected in the afternoon. Winds gusts up to 45 mph are expected.
The winds could impact travel, the advisory said, especially for high profile vehicles on highways.
