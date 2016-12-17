Heavy snow reaches Wichita, with wind chills of minus 10

Wichita’s first measurable snow of the season arrived with gusto on Saturday — or, rather, strong gusts of northerly winds that pushed wind chills below zero.
Visibility by mid-afternoon was down to perhaps a quarter of a mile, with snow falling at the rate of nearly an inch an hour.
“It’s making driving difficult,” National Weather Service meteorologist Robb Lawson said.
The Emergency Accident Reporting Plan remained in effect from late Friday night, police said.
Sedgwick County Emergency Communications reported 25 accidents in the county between midnight and mid-afternoon Saturday. Snow was beginning to accumulate on city streets, though the wind was largely blowing any snow off of freeways exposed to the conditions.
The heaviest band of snow associated with the storm should move through Wichita by about 5:30 p.m., Lawson said, with flurries continuing for another couple of hours. But with north winds of 25 miles an hour persisting through the evening, he said, blowing snow will remain an issue even after the accumulation stops.
Those winds and the biting wind chills that are accompanying them are arguably a more significant issue than the snow, Lawson said.
The wind chill was minus 10 in Wichita shortly before 4 p.m., with north winds gusting to nearly 30 miles an hour and a temperature of 10 degrees. Temperatures will continue to fall, with overnight lows dropping below zero.
Wind chills will drop as low as minus 15, according to the National Weather Service, and remain in negative numbers much of the day Sunday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
