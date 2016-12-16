City gets ready for Saturday winter blast

City of Wichita officials said Friday they were making final preparations for a winter blast expected to hit the area Saturday.
Public Works and Utilities Director Alan King said city crews have been treating roads with saltwater brine since Tuesday. But he said that work has stopped with early Friday’s rainfall.
“If we get a little break in the precipitation and it dries for a little bit, we will continue to do some more … in anticipation of getting some really colder temperatures coming our way,” King said. “If the precipitation ceases, we’ll be out there doing more application of brine.”
King said the city would have crews “on standby with them scheduled to start work at 3 a.m. Saturday.”
“We’ll monitor the weather to do what we need to do as far as a response,” King said.
King said that response could include plowing snow if it accumulates on Saturday.
“We’re going to try to get out ahead of it with the brine and get those plows out as soon as we can as it starts coming down,” King added.
King said the city would focus more on downtown with the Shockers basketball game against Oklahoma State at Intrust Bank Arena.
“We would ask that everybody just be patient in getting to where they have to get to,” King said.
Wichita police Officer Charley Davidson also advised residents against leaving their cars unattended while they warm up.
“My first tip: don’t,” Davidson said. “Don’t warm your vehicle unattended.”
Davidson said several cars were stolen that way Thursday and Friday.
“Unfortunately, thieves are patrolling the area looking for easy vehicles to steal,” Davidson said. “We’ve had cases where somebody just runs in to grab something quick and their car is gone.”
Davidson suggested getting up a few minutes earlier and warming your car up while you wait.
Daniel Salazar: 316-269-6791, @imdanielsalazar
