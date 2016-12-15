Freezing drizzle first, then bitter cold to batter region

Wintry weather could pose travel headaches for residents around Kansas on Friday and this weekend, officials warned.
“The main concern over the next five days is the bitterly cold temperatures,” Jonathan York, director of the response and recovery branch of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, said in a prepared statement. “These temperatures and wind chills can be deadly if you’re inadequately prepared.”
As much as 3 inches of snow is possible in some parts of the state, but authorities are more concerned about harsh wind chills. On Saturday, potential wind chill values could be from 5 to 25 degrees below zero.
“The wind chills are going to be a problem,” said Eric Schminke, a meteorologist with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service.
Wichita could see wind chills of zero degrees much of the day Saturday, with blowing snow expected in the hours leading up to the 6 p.m. game between Oklahoma State and Wichita State at Intrust Bank Arena.
“Dress warm if you’re walking from your car to the stadium, that’s for sure,” said Robb Lawson, another meteorologist with the weather service.
The wind chills and blowing snow won’t even be the first round of wintry precipitation that Wichita-area residents will need to deal with, forecasters say.
Light freezing drizzle is possible early Friday morning in the Wichita metropolitan area.
“Drivers will need to keep an eye on things” during the morning commute, Lawson said. “Slow down a little bit until you get an idea of what conditions are like.”
City crews have been applying brine to streets since Tuesday, said Joe Pajor, deputy director of public works.
“We’ll do what we can in advance and respond as appropriate as events unfold,” Pajor said.
Should the freezing drizzle materialize, crews will put down a mix of salt and sand, he said.
The Kansas Department of Transportation is taking a wait-and-see approach to the approaching winter event, spokesman Tom Hein said.
“If it freezes at all, we’ve got some bridges that will go first,” Hein said of early morning precipitation.
Saturday’s snow will be partnered with strong north winds, forecasters say. Steady winds will be in the upper 20s, with gusts approaching 40 miles an hour at times.
If KDOT crews apply brine solution to freeways, ramps and bridges, Hein said, that moisture could help blowing snow collect on the traffic routes.
“If we’ve got dry pavement, it’ll blow right off,” Hein said.
Snowfall forecasts for Wichita range from flurries to 2 inches, depending on the agency doing the forecasting. It’s shaping up to be the first measurable snow of the season for the city.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
