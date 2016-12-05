Wichita, get ready for cold and snow

Autumn won’t officially end until Dec. 21, but the weather in Wichita is expected to take a wintery turn this week.
Eric Metzger, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said area temperatures are expected to be 15 to 20 degrees below seasonal norms over the course of the next few days.
Metzger said that temps are expected to be around 30 degrees for sunrise on Tuesday. Up to 2 inches of snow also is expected in the Wichita area on Wednesday.
“Officially, our high is 41 (for Tuesday) in Wichita, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t get much past 30,” Metzger said. “Temperatures are expected to really crash on Tuesday.”
Areas near Hays could get as much as 4 inches of snow on Wednesday. Metzger said the snow in the Wichita area is expected to end sometime late Wednesday night.
As of Monday morning, Wichita crews were already out spreading brine – a mixture of pure salt and water – on some of the city’s main roads.
“We’ll have trucks out from now right through the storm,” said Penny Feist, a city spokeswoman, on Monday. “We have every inch of our salt and sand reserves stocked and ready to go.”
In addition to eight designated brine trucks, the city has a fleet of 61 snow plows ready to roll, Feist said. You can track the city’s fleet in real time on this Public Works webpage: wichita.gov/Government/Departments.
In a release sent out on Monday, the Kansas Department of Transportation said that it is also ready for the winter driving season. The department also touted its “enhanced” KanDrive traveler information w.ebsite.
In a statement, Clay Adams, the department’s chief of maintenance, said the site now has camera tours – which show multiple images of a highway or region on one screen – and a simplified legend for easier use.
“We listened to the user suggestions and made the changes that were most requested,” Adams said. “We know this gives the public the best tool for knowing what is on Kansas roads.”
Among a list of winter driving tips offered by the department, motorists are encouraged to increase their following distance between other vehicles, allow for more time for trips and to refrain from using cruise control.
Wichita police also are urging drivers to avoid leaving their vehicles unattended and running in their driveways – even if they need to warm them up.
“Unfortunately there are suspects that are going around and they’re looking for a car to steal. And that’s an easy target,” Officer Charley Davidson said. He encouraged people to wake up earlier to handle any weather-related matters with their vehicles and to sit inside if the key is in the ignition.
“If it’s cold outside and you need to warm up your car, take that extra 10 minutes and it can save you a big headache in the future.”
Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker of The Eagle
Bryan Horwath: 316-269-6708, @bryan_horwath
KDOT’s winter storm driving tips
▪ Slow down
▪ Always wear a seat belt and properly secure children
▪ Completely clean frost/snow off windows, mirrors and lights
▪ Don’t use cruise control
▪ Allow for more travel time
▪ Move over for emergency vehicles and maintenance crews
