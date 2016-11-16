Temperature records falling like autumn leaves across Kansas

Temperature records across Kansas weren’t just being broken on Wednesday – they were being obliterated.
Wichita reached 84 degrees Wednesday afternoon, 7 degrees above the previous record of 77 set in 2013.
Records are being set “across the board” in Kansas, said Chris Jakub, a meteorologist with the local branch of the National Weather Service.
Normal highs this time of year in Wichita are in the mid-50s, meaning Wednesday was about 30 degrees above normal.
In fact, Wednesday was warmer than it’s ever been in Wichita this late in the calendar year, according to National Weather Service records. Christmas Eve in 1955 and Nov. 20 in 1897 both reached 83 degrees.
Wednesday was the third-warmest day ever in November for Wichita, topped only by the 86 degrees of Nov. 2, 2012, and Nov. 8, 2006, and the 85 degrees of Nov. 8, 1980.
“Any time you start getting 25 degrees above normal, then you’re going to be getting into records-falling territory,” Jakub said.
Several other cities around the Sunflower State have set record highs as well, including Russell, Topeka, Salina, Dodge City, Liberal and Garden City.
Temperatures were boosted by winds carrying dry, warm air from the deserts of the southwestern U.S. into the Great Plains, forecasters said.
Thursday could be warm enough to threaten records again, forecasters say, before much colder air moves into the region on Friday and through the weekend.
Northwest Kansas could see snow on Friday. Wichita will struggle to reach the low 50s – more than 30 degrees colder than Wednesday. Gusty northwest winds will push into the 30-mps range at times, making it feel much colder.
People who wore shorts on Wednesday will be digging out their winter coats for Friday, and parents will want to make sure their children have coats on when heading to school.
“It’ll get people’s attention after this warm spell,” Jakub said. “They’ll be in for a rude awakening.”
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
