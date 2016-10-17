Wichita sets another high temp record

Golfers at Monday’s Class 5A girls state tournament at the Crestview Country Club didn’t let gusty winds and warm temperatures get in the way of competition.
For the second time in the past two days, Wichita set a record high temperature for the date. Monday’s 91 degrees bests the previous record for Oct. 17 of 90 degrees, set in 1991, while Sunday’s 90 degrees surpassed 1995’s 89 degrees for the Oct. 16 record.
Winds are expected to diminish on Tuesday, with high temperatures falling into the 70s.
