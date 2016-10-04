Thousands lack electricity as strong storms roll through Wichita area

Strong thunderstorms knocked out power for thousands of Westar Energy customers in the Wichita metropolitan area on Tuesday night.
Winds of as much as 70 mph and hail larger than golf balls in some locations pounded the region early Tuesday evening. While wall clouds were reported, no tornadoes touched down.
More than 6,000 Westar customers lost power in the storms, with the most substantial outages occurring in Valley Center and Maize. But significant outages were also reported in parts of northwest Wichita and Park City.
Westar officials were estimating electricity would be restored by 9:30 p.m.
Two utility poles were knocked down in the 7400 block of North Seneca, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said. The poles were blocking two lanes of traffic.
Several power lines were blown down by the strong winds in various locations around the metropolitan area, the supervisor said.
A tree fell on a house in Riverside near 13th and Bitting, weather officials said.
Residents of Goddard reported winds of 70 mph and hail as large as golf balls. Hail as large as hen’s eggs was also reported near Goddard.
Winds of 65 mph were reported near Maize northwest of Wichita. Strong winds moving through Valley Center knocked down a tree that struck a propane tank, dislodging the valve, law enforcement officials said.
Damage was reported to at least one house south of Valley Center, and winds of 55 mph were reported north of El Dorado in Butler County.
National Weather Service officials said they may conduct an assessment of the region Wednesday to determine what caused the damage.
