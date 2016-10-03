Tornadoes, floods, hail possible in Wichita area

Heads up: The weather may take a strange turn on Tuesday, even for Kansas.
Forecasters say there is a strong possibility of baseball-size hail, 75-mph winds, tornadoes and flooding from heavy rains.
“It has been nice outside, and in October, people are not thinking about tornadoes,” said Mike Smith, AccuWeather senior vice president.
The highest probability and magnitude of severe weather is expected over south-central Kansas – including the Wichita metro area – where supercell storms could contain large hail, straight-line winds and heavy rains, the National Weather Service posted Monday on Facebook.
“There is a potential here for everything to come together,” said Kevin Darmofal, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita.
The storms may start rolling in on Tuesday afternoon, Smith said.
“If the sky starts to darken and it looks like a thunderstorm is likely, turn on your TV or radio,” Smith said. “Make sure you have at least two sources for getting any tornado warnings.”
Tornadoes can happen in any month in Kansas, he added.
Much of the ground in central Kansas is still damp from previous rains this summer.
“We get any kind of thunderstorm that stays over the area, it can produce minor flooding, which could continue for the next couple of days,” Darmofal said.
The forecast calls for the possibility of stormy weather Tuesday through Thursday, with northern Oklahoma and south-central Kansas the most vulnerable areas.
Beccy Tanner: 316-268-6336, @beccytanner
Comments