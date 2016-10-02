This winter, we could see more snow and cold

Remember last winter?
It may not be easy, because there wasn’t much of one in the Wichita area. The city recorded less than an inch of snow until late March, and the average high temperature for last winter was a relatively balmy 51, 6 degrees higher than the historical average.
Don’t count on another winter like that, forecasters say.
“It’ll be more like winter should be,” said Dave Samuhel, a senior meteorologist for AccuWeather.
That means lower temperatures and more snow than last year – though Samuhel acknowledged that wouldn’t take much.
Kansans may wonder whether they’ll get a second helping of last winter’s weather, though, because the early part of the season will be rather mild.
The northern Plains and New England will see a long, cold, snowy winter, Samuhel said, with the primary jet stream tracking along a corridor between I-70 and I-80 early in the season. North of that area will see plenty of wintry weather, while areas to the south will think autumn has stretched out.
A high-pressure ridge off the East Coast will block cold air from moving offshore by January, however, which will push arctic air south into Kansas, Samuhel said. If the jet stream dives deep into the southeastern United States, Kansas can expect lower-than-normal precipitation and some hearty cold.
“Any precipitation will be snow” in January, Samuhel said.
While wintry weather is expected to persist into April in the northern U.S., he said Kansas can expect a typical transition into spring.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting average precipitation for Kansas and average temperatures for most of the state this winter, with about one-third of Kansas – southern and southwestern counties – having slightly warmer temperatures than normal.
Larry Ruthi, meteorologist-in-charge of the Dodge City branch of the National Weather Service, said the lack of a strong “forcing mechanism” such as an El Nino injects plenty of uncertainty about the coming winter’s personality in the Sunflower State.
Current forecast models tell him temperatures will be above normal, with periodic arctic blasts diving into the Plains. Precipitation will be normal to slightly above normal, he said.
But subtle shifts in the upper atmosphere over the northern Pacific could lead to colder temperatures more regularly migrating into Kansas.
Over the past 30 years, Wichita has averaged slightly less than 15 inches of snow a year. Last winter, however, just 4.3 inches of snow fell – and most of that was on March 27.
Prior to that day, less than an inch of snow had fallen all winter.
The mild weather during the past two winters meant insects normally killed off by the harsh cold survived into the spring, said Vanessa Pearce, a meteorologist with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service.
That translated into early spring misery for residents, she said, particularly due to oak mites. The microscopic mites can be an itchy nuisance. They live in the soil over the winter after falling from oak trees.
“When you get a colder winter and it freezes harder, more (mites) are killed off,” she said.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
