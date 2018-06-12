(S)mashed potatoes? Spuds spill onto Kansas I-70, shut it down for hours

A load of spuds — now (s)mashed potatoes — closed down about 6 miles of Kansas I-70 early Tuesday morning.
The spuds spilled from an overturned semi and covered the interstate, according to a tweet from the Northcentral Kansas Department of Transportation.
"Clean up will be expensive," the department tweeted at about 7:40 a.m., mentioning that fuel also spilled from the semi.
"We don't want deer coming in and feeding on them, causing more accidents here. Just slow down," Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Levi Fleming told KWCH. He said crews will be on scene picking up the potatoes.
The spill closed a six-mile stretch east of Salina, KSAL reported. Drivers are being diverted to Highway 40.
Kansas Highway Patrol told KWCH that the semi hit a bridge rail, causing the axles of the truck and trailer to separate. That's when the semi lost its load of unloaded potatoes.
KSAL reported that the truck then caught fire. The driver was able to escape with no serious injuries.
And no, a baked potato bar has not been announced.
Last month, a potato truck crash shut down U.S. 285 in Colorado, the Denver Post reported. And in January, spilled spuds shut down I-80 in Nebraska, The Columbus Telegram reported.
