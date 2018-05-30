They were heading to a family reunion. Then a car crash killed two Kansas women

Two 25-year-old Kansas woman were killed — and two children were injured — while heading to their family reunion last week.
The family was traveling to Dallas together in three separate cars, KWCH reported, when the car in the front hit the back of a semi Saturday morning in Oklahoma.
Jamesha Brooks, of Overland Park, and Maurtica Britt, of Kansas City, both died at the scene, NewsOK reported. A 5-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl who were also in the car were taken to a Texas hospital.
The driver, Quentin Brooks, refused treatment, according to KSHB.
Quentin Brooks, the husband of Jamesha, told KCTV that his family is trying to stay positive.
"It's hard, but I mean we're trying to support each other ... " he said. "Just think about the good memories.”
The couple had been married for three years, KCTV reported, and Britt was a mother of four.
"I’m only satisfied that our last words to each other was I LOVE YOU," Quentin Brooks posted to Facebook.
“Honestly I can't remember before it happened," Quentin Brooks told the TV station. "I don't even remember getting out of the car. I just remember waking up after being outside the car.”
The crash, just north of Durant, was about 90 miles north of the family's reunion in Dallas.
