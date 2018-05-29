Off-duty Kansas officer dies in double-fatality crash near Topeka, police say

An off-duty Kansas officer is dead after a double-fatality crash near Topeka, police said.
The crash was reported in the 6700 block of northwest U.S. 75 at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. The Topeka Police Department said in a Facebook post that one of its officers died from injuries sustained in the wreck.
The southbound lanes of the highway in northern Shawnee County were closed while state troopers investigated the crash, the Kansas Highway Patrol said in a tweet.
The Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck. A crash report had not been posted as of 9:45 p.m.
