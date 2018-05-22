Kansas trooper injured in crash after car's driver turned in front of him, report states

A state trooper was injured when his patrol car collided with another car after its driver turned in front of the trooper on a Kansas highway.
The 30-year-old trooper was driving his 2018 Dodge patrol car eastbound on U.S. 24 in Pottawatomie County at around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday when the 43-year-old driver of a westbound Chevy car turned left in front of him and failed to yield, a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report states.
The crash report does not state that the 30-year-old driver is a trooper, but a Highway Patrol dispatcher said the Topeka man who was driving the Dodge is a state trooper. The trooper was sent home with bruises, the dispatcher said.
The St. George woman who was driving the Chevy was taken to a Topeka hospital, the crash report states.
Before the crash, the trooper had been parked alongside the highway, but he pulled onto the road in an attempt to stop a vehicle that had passed by, WIBW reported. The trooper was turning on his emergency lights but swerved to the right when the car turned in front of him.
The same trooper was involved in a crash on I-70 in 2016.
He was taken to a hospital after a Volkswagen Beetle crashed into the back of his patrol car — which was legally parked with its emergency lights activated — on the left shoulder while responding to a previous crash, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported at the time.
