No chance for 'goodbye:' 11-year-old leukemia survivor run over in fatal Kansas crash

An 11-year-old cancer survivor was killed when he was run over from behind while riding a mini bike on a Kansas road Sunday afternoon.
Kayden Blaes Samyn, 11, of Mound City, was riding a 49 CC Super Chopper, described in a Kansas Highway Patrol crash report as a mini bike, westbound on 300 Road in Linn County about 7 miles west of Prescott at 1:36 p.m.
Also westbound was a 2004 Chevy Silverado, which struck the miniature motorcycle from behind and drove over it and the boy, the crash report states.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been wearing a helmet and a safety restraint.
The 21-year-old pickup driver from Missouri was not injured.
Kayden was diagnosed in 2013 — when he was 7 years old — with leukemia, a cancer found in blood and bone marrow, states Facebook page Kayden's Fight.
It was T-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia, a rare form of the cancer, the Fort Scott Tribune reported. When Kayden was 8, he was sworn in as an honorary firefighter in Fort Scott.
"I keep hearing that everything happens for a reason," a post to the Facebook page states. "Maybe the leukemia was coming back and God did not want him to suffer. Maybe the leukemia came in the first place so that we could spend every waking moment on 'him.' Maybe there will never be an answer as to why this happened."
Kayden fought leukemia for nearly four years and beat it, the post said.
"I am not going to request prayers for Kayden, he is with Jesus and was not afraid to die," the post stated. "He always said he knew grandpa Jesse would be there when and if that time came, we just didn't ever think we would not be prepared or have a chance to say goodbye."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses.
Comments