Kansas boy, 17, dies in crash one day after high school graduation

By Jason Tidd

May 16, 2018 03:49 PM

A Kansas teenager died in a car crash a day after he graduated from high school, officials said.

Colin Henderson, 17, of Chapman, was driving on Rain Road north of Kansas Highway 18 in Dickinson County on Monday, Sheriff Garreth Hoffman told the Abilene Reflector-Chronicle. Deputies were called at around 11:20 p.m. after Henderson's 2013 Nissan left the roadway, struck a driveway culvert and overturned.

Henderson was thrown from the car.

He had graduated from Chapman High School on Sunday, the Salina Post reported. School Facebook posts show he was on the wrestling team.

The cause of the crash is unknown, the Junction City Post reported.

