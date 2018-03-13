Teenage girl killed in crash on I-70

A teenage girl was killed in a crash on Interstate 70 Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. in Dickinson nine miles east of Abilene in the eastbound lanes of I-70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Mariah Lowe, 18, of Abilene, left the lanes on the south side of the interstate for unknown reasons, went into the ditch and struck a concrete culvert. Her Nissan Sentra overturned and caught fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the highway patrol.
