'Chug, chug, chug!' and other sensible advice from Riley County Police Department

Chug, chug, chug, chug!
The Riley County Police Department challenged those in Manhattan for Fake Patty's Day on Saturday to a chugging competition.
The twist?
Beer — or any other type of alcohol — was not to be chugged.
Never miss a local story.
Rather, the officers challenged "fakers" to #chugwater and #stayhydrated on "Manhattan's Fakest Holiday."
For the holiday, wildcats swap their purple for green for what is otherwise known as an all-day binge drinking celebration.
Needless to say, chugging water wasn't the only sensible advice the police department had to offer on Twitter.
"Even though this holiday is fake, if you get caught with a fake ID you will for REAL get arrested."
RCPD also reminded those where you can — and cannot — go to the bathroom. (You cannot go on the sidewalk where all the green streamers are.)
And some other advice, which may or may not be sarcastic:
"We’re all for making new friends on #FPD but accepting rides from strangers might not be the best way to make that happen. #StrangerDanger"
"We get it, naps are great. However, sidewalks are probably not the best place for them."
This Fake Patty's Day wasn't the first time the police department live-tweeted the holiday, as reported by the Kansas State Collegian.
Comments