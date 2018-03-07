Reba McEntire thankful for 'the super hospitality' while flying through Kansas

Grammy-award winner Reba McEntire was "#justflyingthrough" Liberal on Tuesday afternoon.
The western Kansas town experienced extreme winds while she was in town.
"Just a little windy here in Liberal, KS!!!!" Reba posted on Facebook. The attached photo shows her hair and cardigan blowing in the wind.
Nearby towns experienced winds as high as 50 mph.
Despite the wind, Reba thanked those she met.
"Thanks for the super hospitality!" she posted.
There's no word where Reba is headed to next, but her Facebook page shows that her next event "Reba, Brooks & Dunn: Together in Vegas" takes place on March 14 in Las Vegas.
She may have been flying from Plant City, Florida, where Reba performed at the Florida Strawberry Festival on March 4.
Reba is from Chockie, Okla.
