Wildfires still burning in Harper, Ellis counties

Howling winds fed several grass fires across Kansas on Tuesday, prompting highway closings and evacuations.
A wildfire in Ellis County led to the evacuation of farmsteads near Catharine in northern Kansas, state officials said. Authorities urged residents of Catharine near Hays to prepare to leave as a wildfire continued to burn.
“Fire departments are set up north of Catharine to try to keep it from getting into town but if you live in or around Catharine, be prepared!” Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman said on Twitter.
This is the fire NE of Hays or north of Catharine about 5 miles. Fire departments are set up north of Catharine to try to keep it from getting into town but if you live in or around Catharine, be prepared!— Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) March 6, 2018
KHP is going from farm to farm evacuating residents in its path. pic.twitter.com/AY1fNeeeeu
Four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters and about 16 soldiers from the Kansas National Guard have been deployed to support firefighting efforts in Ellis County, according to state officials.
Traffic on Interstate 70 was rerouted to Highway 40 on the south end of Hays due to limited visibility, Hileman said. That was just one of several road closings caused by wildfires, though all roads had reopened by late Tuesday afternoon.
The #BlackHawks have arrived to assist ground units! pic.twitter.com/1ZnFoUPCFI— Trooper Tod (@TrooperTodKHP) March 6, 2018
A grass fire in Harper County continued to burn as Tuesday evening approached.
One of the grass fires was caused by a crash in Shawnee County, WIBW-TV reported. Two teens driving home from school crashed on a gravel road and the truck they were in caught fire.
The fire spread to a nearby field. The teens were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Fire crews were able to bring a grass fire near Lake Afton under control rather quickly around the noon hour Tuesday. An estimated 24 units from Sedgwick County, Wichita, Cheney and Clearwater were mobilized to fight the fire that was initially reported at about 11:45 a.m.
The crews needed less than an hour to bring it under control.
Jacob Newman said he has lived on West 47th Street for a decade. Nearby grass fires have happened before, but he said this is the first time his house has been in danger.
"I was actually in class (at Friend's University) when I saw the smoke, but I didn't think anything of it," he said, just before deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office let him go to his home.
His pets — four German Shepherds and some aquatic life — were safely inside, he said. Other homeowners in the area said they moved their horses to other pastures for safety. Some charred cedar trees could be seen on West 47th — which is closed between 231st and 215th as of 1:30 p.m.
The high winds affected activities across the state. Wind gusts topped 65 miles an hour north of Scott City in southwest Kansas Tuesday morning and reached 70 miles an hour at the Garden City airport Tuesday afternoon.
The storm spotter talk planned for Tuesday night in Graham County was canceled due to the high winds. In Wichita, school buses avoided elevated routes Tuesday afternoon.
“As a result some bus routes may be running late,” a statement issued by USD 259 said.
