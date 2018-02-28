Kansan killed in crash after his neighbor helped pull his SUV out of ditch

A Kansas man was killed in a crash after his SUV got stuck in a ditch on Tuesday.
Carl Yoder, 58, of Burrton, was driving a Honda Passport in the 9000 block of South Worthington in Reno County when it got stuck in a ditch, Deputy Kevin Sipe wrote in a Reno County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. His 64-year-old neighbor used his Ford F-150 to pull the SUV out of the ditch.
After getting the SUV out of the ditch, both the SUV and the pickup were in the northbound lane of the road to unhook the tow rope, Sipe said. The rope had just been unhooked, and the men were standing outside their vehicles, when a northbound Dodge pickup driven by a 40-year-old man crashed into both vehicles.
Yoder and his neighbor were struck by one of the vehicles. The men tried to help Yoder before EMS arrived, but Yoder was pronounced dead at the scene, Sipe said. The other two men had non-life-threatening injuries.
The Dodge driver told Sipe that he did not see the vehicles in the road.
The crash is under investigation.
