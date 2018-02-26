This Kansas trooper is ‘kinda the Bubba Gump’ of roads, Eric Stonestreet says

When it comes to shrimp, you’ve got many options – fried shrimp, baked shrimp, grilled shrimp.
Ask Bubba from “Forrest Gump” and he’ll tell you, “There’s pineapple shrimp, lemon shrimp, coconut shrimp, pepper shrimp, shrimp soup, shrimp stew, shrimp salad, shrimp and potatoes, shrimp burger, shrimp sandwich.
“That – that’s about it.”
And just like Bubba knows his shrimp, this Kansas trooper knows his roads.
Well, he – and other members of the Kansas Highway Patrol – for sure have jurisdiction over them.
After someone asked Trooper Ben Gardner — @TrooperBenKHP — if troopers have jurisdiction over all in-state roads, he got a “Bubba Gump” type of answer.
“Yes ! Anywhere in Kansas,” Trooper Ben replied.
You know, just like any type of shrimp.
“State roads. County roads. City roads. Dirt roads. Any roads.”
Yes !— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) February 26, 2018
Anywhere in Kansas.
State roads.
County roads.
City roads.
Dirt roads.
Any roads. https://t.co/Q8g93sR0Hi
The response did not go unnoticed by “Modern Family” star, Kansas City native and K-State alum Eric Stonestreet.
“So you’re kinda the Bubba Gump, but of roads,” Stonestreet replied.
Exactly @ericstonestreet ! pic.twitter.com/aXgAoa8FLW— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) February 26, 2018
Trooper Ben is known for his constant reminders to #BuckleUp, #DriveSober and #SlowDown – as well as #SavageTweets.
But this time, Stonestreet had the savage tweet.
So savage @ericstonestreet pic.twitter.com/XfnnL0TCqA— Trooper Ben (@TrooperBenKHP) February 26, 2018
